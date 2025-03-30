Bergson hat-trick powers JDT to 6-1 thrashing of Kedah

ALOR SETAR: Eleven-time consecutive Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) thrashed Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) 6-1 in a Super League clash at Darul Aman Stadium here tonight.

The early minutes saw an evenly matched contest, with both teams launching dangerous attacks on each other’s defences.

However, JDT broke the deadlock in the 16th minute when Bergson Da Silva neatly finished a pass from Park Jun-heong. Just a minute later (17’), Romel Morales doubled the visitors’ lead, capitalising on Bergson’s assist inside the penalty box.

JDT further solidified their dominance as Bergson struck again in the 22nd minute from the penalty spot after Oscar was fouled inside the box.

Kedah then pulled one goal back in the 33rd minute through Mohammad Afeeq Iqmal Rosli.

However, JDT’s relentless attack continued as Jordi Amat extended the lead with a powerful header in the 60th minute, followed by a strike from Muhammad Nazmi Faiz Mansor in the 82nd minute.

Bergson then completed his hat-trick with another penalty in added time, sealing JDT’s stylish 6-1 win.