MALAYSIAN NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY (Bernama) journalists Ahmad Syabil Sultan Noordin and Ahmad Aidil Syukri Hamzah emerged champions of the inaugural DRB-HICOM Media Pickleball Challenge 2025 held at Pickle Nation, Glenmarie, today.

Competing under the name Bernama Aces, the pair outplayed 27 other teams from various media organisations to make history as the tournament’s first-ever winners.

In the final, Bernama Aces defeated fellow Bernama team Bernama Pickles, comprising Mohamed Syamsul Adlien and Muhammad Khairi Azwan Mohd Kamal, while TV3 Colour Bar secured third place.

“We’re truly excited and grateful for this victory. Although it was our first time playing in a pickleball tournament, our teamwork and basic training really paid off,” said Ahmad Aidil Syukri when met after the final.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Syabil noted that the tournament was not only physically challenging but also provided an excellent opportunity to foster camaraderie among media professionals and the organisers.

The tournament aimed to promote sportsmanship and closer networking between media practitioners and corporate entities.

It was supported by DRB-HICOM as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative to promote a healthy lifestyle among media personnel.