Chelsea coach Maresca hopeful against world’s best PSG in Club World Cup final

CHELSEA manager Enzo Maresca has labelled Paris Saint-Germain as the best team in the world but remains confident his side can pull off a victory in the Club World Cup final. Speaking at the MetLife Stadium ahead of Sunday’s showdown, Maresca praised PSG while expressing belief in his squad’s ability to compete.

“For sure they are a top team in Europe and probably in this moment the best team in the world,“ Maresca told reporters. “But I think every game can be different. We have maximum respect for them. I really enjoy watching them but at the same time we are here to do our best and try to win the final.”

Chelsea’s journey to the final included knockout victories over Benfica, Palmeiras, and Fluminense. Under Maresca’s leadership, the Blues secured a top-four Premier League finish and lifted the UEFA Conference League trophy. Despite PSG’s status as favourites, Maresca highlighted the progress Chelsea has made this season.

“It has been a great season, and for me the biggest achievement of this season is that exactly one year ago nobody was talking about Chelsea to do with football — it was all about having a big squad and big money, that kind of thing,“ he said. “Now nobody is talking about this — everyone is talking about Chelsea, the way we play, the way we win games, and this personally is the biggest achievement.”

Maresca provided updates on key players, confirming optimism over Moises Caicedo’s fitness after an ankle injury in the semi-final. However, Noni Madueke will miss the final as he nears a transfer to Arsenal.

“Noni is in contact with a new club. I guess that he is going to leave in the next hours,“ said Maresca. “No-one said to Noni he had to leave. Noni decided to leave and if he is happy, we are happy.” - AFP