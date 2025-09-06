IT was the goal seen around the world, Chanathip Songkrasin’s 97th minute wonder strike securing 10-man BG Pathum United FC the ideal start to the new ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup campaign as the Thai League 1 side handed Cong An Ha Noi FC a 2-1 defeat.

Footage of the Thai playmaker’s jaw-dropping effort, which sailed over the head of visiting goalkeeper Filip Nguyễn moments after leaving Chanathip’s boot more than 40 yards from goal, would go viral soon after the ball had nestled in the back of the net.

On news bulletins and across digital platforms, the sight of the 31-year-old’s strike arcing and dipping in the Bangkok night sky was lighting up devices across the globe as Chanathip claimed the Shopee Star of the Match with his two-goal performance.

It was a strike of the highest quality scored by a player who long ago established himself as one of Southeast Asia’s most gifted creators, known among local fans by the nickname “Thai Messi” due to semblances to the great Argentine playmaker, Lionel Messi.

Since breaking through at BEC Tero Sasana more than 12 years ago, the diminutive midfielder has been determined to make sure he can match the best the region – and the continent – has to offer.

From the earliest days of his professional career, Chanathip was being courted by clubs in Japan keen to harness his vision, deft touch and ability to unlock a defence with a perfectly weighted pass. It was an opportunity he was keen to embrace.

“I want to go to the J.League,” he said back in 2016 as he captained Thailand at the AFC U23 Asian Cup finals in Qatar. “That’s my target. The J.League has a good system, has good discipline and a strong attitude. I want to be professional. I want to go outside Thailand because I want to improve.” said Chanatip

At the time Chanathip’s reputation was building. He had just made a move to Muangthong United FC, initially on loan, and by the end of 2016 it was announced that his Japanese dream was to come true.