Bobie: Goalkeeper Haziq’s wealth of experience can add stability to Perak FC

IPOH: A wealth of experience brought by newly signed Perak FC goalkeeper Haziq Nadzli from his stint with Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) is expected to provide a major impact to the squad for the 2024/2025 M-League season which kicks off in May.

Perak FC chief executive officer Bobie Farid Shamsudin said Haziq’s presence in the squad will provide stiff competition for two other new goalkeepers - Mohamad Ramadan Abd Hamid (PDRM FC) and Muhammad Firdaus Irman Mohd Fadhil (Negeri Sembilan FC) - who have been signed for the new season.

“We certainly need an experienced player like Haziq to give a big boost to the team and raise the competition for the number one choice between Haziq, Muhammad Firdaus Irman and Mohamad Ramadan,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

Haziq who joined JDT in 2017 has since won numerous titles and awards before joining Perak FC on a one season loan and is among nine new players who will spearhead Perak FC’s challenge in the M-League this season under coach Yusri Che Lah.

Apart from Haziq, Muhammad Firdaus and Mohamad Ramadan, Perak FC had also roped in six other players, including three foreign imports, namely South Korea’s Lee Tae Min, Brazilian Luis Henrique Motta and Adilet Kanybekov from Kyrgyzstan.

The eight-time Malaysia Cup winner has also brought in Ariff Ar-Rasyid Ariffin from Kelantan United, Nur Azfar Fikri Azhar (Terengganu FC) and Tommy Mawat Bada (Negeri Sembilan FC).

According to Bobie Farid, with the presence of the nine new players in the squad, Perak FC can certainly put up a stronger challenge for honours in the M-League as well as offer the fans better value for their continuous support.

“Since the end of the last season we have been working hard to find new players because we are aware that Perak FC has a big ‘fan base’ and this season we want to offer them a better performance.

“When we announced the signing of new players, especially the new imports, Lee Tae Min, Luiz Henrique Motta and Adilet Kanybekov, the fans are aware that we have worked towards providing a better challenge in the league. Other players deemed fit by the coaches to play for Perak FC have also been roped in,“ he said.

Perak FC had a poor season in the Super League competition last year, finishing in 11th spot and being knocked out early in the FA Cup competition but managed to move into the semifinals of the Malaysia Cup competition but lost 2-12 on aggregate to JDT. -Bernama