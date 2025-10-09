Boca Juniors manager Miguel Angel Russo dies aged 69

THE coach of Argentine football club Boca Juniors, Miguel Angel Russo, has died at the age of 69.

The Argentine Football Association announced the news on Wednesday.

Russo’s health had deteriorated in recent weeks.

He last attended a Boca Juniors game on September 21, when his team drew 2-2 with Central Cordoba at their home ground.

Boca Juniors never gave details about his health condition.

Argentine media reported the coach, diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017, had contracted a urinary tract infection.

Boca Juniors expressed profound sadness at Russo’s death in a statement.

“Miguel leaves an indelible mark on our club and will always be an example of joy, warmth, and dedication,“ the club said.

His assistant Claudio Ubeda had been managing the club in his absence.

Russo was a coach for more than half his life and was once considered for the national team manager position.

He had significant stints with Boca Juniors, Rosario Central and Estudiantes de la Plata.

Russo spent his entire playing career at Estudiantes from 1975 to 1988.

He formed part of one of the most memorable midfields in Argentine football alongside Alejandro Sabella, Marcelo Trobbiani, and Jose Daniel Ponce.

He made the national team but was not selected for the 1986 World Cup where Argentina won under Diego Maradona.

Years later, Russo admitted he was angry at being sidelined for the tournament.

He recalled iconic coach Carlos Bilardo telling him he would understand the decision when he became a coach himself.

Russo’s trophy cabinet was not extensive but he had a knack for reviving top teams.

His first first-division title came with Velez Sarsfield in 2005.

At Maradona’s request, he was called on to manage Boca Juniors later.

He led Boca Juniors to victory in the 2007 Copa Libertadores, his greatest achievement as a manager.

Russo sealed an eternal love affair with Rosario Central by winning the League Cup in December 2023.

He twice saved Rosario Central from relegation during his tenure.

In 2017, he led Colombian side Millonarios to a championship title just one day after undergoing chemotherapy.

This act earned him undying affection from fans in Bogota.

He agreed to coach Boca Juniors for a third time in June this year.

This came four years after being sacked by the giants just six games into a new season. – AFP