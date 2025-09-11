Bolivia stun Brazil to reach World Cup playoffs as Argentina lose to Ecuador

BOLIVIA secured a stunning 1-0 victory over Brazil to claim a place in the intercontinental playoffs for the 2026 World Cup.

Miguel Terceros converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time to give Bolivia a memorable home win against the five-time world champions.

The result dropped Brazil to fifth place in the South American qualifying standings while Bolivia clinched the playoff position.

Bolivia will join two CONCACAF teams plus one each from Africa, Asia and Oceania in competing for two remaining World Cup spots.

The intercontinental playoffs will take place in March in the Mexican cities of Monterrey and Guadalajara.

Meanwhile, already-qualified Argentina suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat against Ecuador in Guayaquil despite both teams having secured World Cup places.

Argentina’s Nicolas Otamendi received a red card in the 31st minute, giving Ecuador a numerical advantage.

Enner Valencia converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time to put Ecuador ahead against the world champions.

Ecuador also went down to ten men when Moises Caicedo was dismissed in the 50th minute but held on for victory.

Despite the loss, Argentina finished top of the qualifying group with 39 points, nine ahead of second-placed Ecuador.

Colombia secured third place with a 6-3 victory over Venezuela in Maturin, ending Venezuelan playoff hopes.

Luis Suarez was the hero for Colombia, scoring four goals in their emphatic victory.

Uruguay finished fourth after a 0-0 draw with Chile in Santiago, securing automatic qualification.

Paraguay claimed a 1-0 victory over Peru in Lima thanks to Matias Galarza’s strike, finishing sixth in the standings. – Reuters