GOF foils RM1.1 million crude palm oil misappropriation in Kerian

IPOH: The General Operations Force in Ulu Kinta successfully prevented the misappropriation of 85,580 kg of crude palm oil valued at RM1.1 million during Operation Taring Palma in the Kerian district on Tuesday.

GOF Northern Brigade Commander SAC Shahrum Hashim confirmed the arrest of four local men aged between 26 and 44 during the joint operation with the Malaysian Palm Oil Board, Kerian police, and Bukit Aman’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department.

“The team observed a lorry carrying a suspicious load and followed it to the Bukit Merah northbound rest and service area, where crude palm oil was being illegally transferred from two tanker lorries to a bonded lorry,” he stated in an official release.

Authorities discovered 15 blue drums, each with a 200-litre capacity, inside the bonded lorry along with equipment used for the illegal transfer of the crude palm oil.

Shahrum added that the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department issued a summons for a traffic offence under the Road Transport Act 1987.

All suspects and seized items have been handed over to the Northern Region Malaysian Palm Oil Board for further investigation under Regulation 5 of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board Licensing Regulations 2005. – Bernama