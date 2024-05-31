Bowling venue upgraded, all set for upcoming Sarawak SUKMA - Adbul Karim

KUCHING: Sarawak’s preparation for the 21st Malaysia Games (SUKMA) took another step towards completion with today’s unveiling of the upgraded venue for the bowling event, Megalanes Sarawak Bowling Centre here.

Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurs Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said during an inspection of the upgraded facility that the Sarawak International Open Tenpin Bowling Championship from June 10 to 15 would serve as its first test of readiness.

“This is probably going to be the largest (competition) ABAS (Amateur Bowling Association of Sarawak) would be organising, judging from the number of participants,” he said, adding that over 600 participants from 11 countries, including last year’s champion, Cheah Yung Ren from Kuala Lumpur and 2022 champion and Professional Bowling Association (PBA) Tour bowler Dominic Barrett of the United Kingdom, have confirmed their presence at the event.

Abdul Karim said national bowlers such as Muhammad Rafiq Ismail, Timmy Tan, Ahmad Muaz Fishol, and Natasha Roslan would also be competing, as well as SUKMA bowlers from Sarawak and several other states.

“You can rest assured, the other states, they would be sending their SUKMA (bowling) teams also because they want to try out (the new upgraded facility at) Megalanes Sarawak,” he said.

In addition to the new facility, Abdul Karim also witnessed the inauguration of the Sarawak Research and Training Centre (SRTC) for Tenpin Bowling, a cutting edge facility for nurturing talent and excellence in the sport.

He said the establishment of the SRTC was a successful collaboration between the Sarawak Government, ABAS and the private sector to produce top bowling talents for the country.