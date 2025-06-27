Brazil coach Ancelotti urges Neymar to prepare for 2026 World Cup

BRAZIL’S new head coach Carlo Ancelotti has emphasised the importance of Neymar in the national team’s plans for the 2026 World Cup, urging the star forward to prepare thoroughly for the tournament.

In an interview with the South American football federation, Ancelotti stated, “He must prepare well and he has the time to do that.” The Italian tactician added, “He’s a very important player for us regarding the World Cup.”

Neymar, 33, recently extended his contract with Brazilian club Santos until the end of the year. However, his career has been marred by persistent injuries, limiting him to just 12 appearances and three goals in the last five months.

The forward, who is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, was notably absent from Ancelotti’s first squad in May. Despite his absence, Brazil secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Paraguay earlier this month.