MOTAC urges bikers to promote local tourism for VMY 2026

IPOH: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) is calling on motorcycle convoy participants to serve as “mini ambassadors” for local tourism in preparation for Visit Malaysia Year (VMY) 2026.

Perak Motac director Muhammad Aminuddin Abdul Majid said bikers can play a key role in showcasing heritage sites and attractions through their travel content.

“Through their journeys and social media posts, they become storytellers and cultural ambassadors, sparking interest in local destinations and supporting the economy,“ he said.

He spoke after flagging off the East Coast Heritage Trail 2025 convoy today. The event was attended by 1969 Business Suite CEO Tony Wong.

Organised by the Salam Taiping Motorcycle Club, the three-day programme involves over 50 riders from various clubs. Running from June 27 to 29, it highlights the cultural heritage of the East Coast.

Programme chairman and club president Mohd Nordin Mohd Yusoff said the 1,185-kilometre route covers Perak, Pahang, Terengganu, and Kelantan, with stops in Cherating, Kuala Terengganu, Kota Bharu, and Rantau Panjang before concluding at Dataran Warisan Taiping.

He added that the “Ride & Learn” concept blends motorcycling passion with cultural education.