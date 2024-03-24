Brazil’s Dorival savours debut win, says it is just the start

LONDON: Brazil coach Dorival Junior said a 1-0 victory over England at Wembley on Saturday in his first match in charge represented only an initial step towards turning around the dip in form of the five-times World Cup winners.

Brazil are sixth in their South American qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup after a slump in form that cost Fernando Diniz his job as manager this year.

“It’s a really special moment, for sure,“ Dorival told reporters. “On only a few occasions has a Brazil side won in England which must say something about us. But we must not lose sight of the fact that this is just the start of our work.”

Former Sao Paulo coach Dorival, who replaced Diniz, has had to grapple with a spate of injuries to key players and he handed debuts to five members of his starting 11 against England.

“I have a lot of trust in these boys,“ he said. “I am hoping for a lot more from this team, but I think this shows what we are capable of going forward.”

Brazil secured the victory courtesy of an 80th-minute winner by 17-year-old substitute Endrick who became the youngest male player to score in a senior international match at Wembley.

“If he keeps up the attitude he has shown up to now, he will be a very important name in Brazilian football and world football,“ Dorival said when asked about the teenage prodigy who is due to join Real Madrid from Palmeiras in July.

He said he opted to bring Endrick off the bench rather than the more experienced Richarlison because the Tottenham Hotspur player was still recovering his form after an injury.

The next test for Dorival’s team will come on Tuesday when Brazil face Spain in Madrid.