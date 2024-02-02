Brendan Gan leaves Selangor FC

KUALA LUMPUR: After four seasons together, Selangor FC’s midfield ace, Brendan Gan, has finally bid farewell to the team.

In a statement today, Selangor FC expressed their highest appreciation to Brendan for his leadership and dedication in guiding the team, as well as for his outstanding performances for the ‘Red Giants’ in every match since joining the team in December 2019 from Perak FC.

“As the team captain, Brendan has always brought a positive aura and a never-say-die attitude that is essential in any team.

“We would like to wish Brendan Gan all the best for his future endeavors. Hope we meet again. Once a Red, #foreverRED,” read the statement.

During his time with Selangor FC, the 35-year-old made a total of 80 appearances, with 75 of them in the starting line-up, and captaining the team in almost all of their matches.

The Malaysian-Australian player also contributed 14 goals and 12 goal assists to the team.

Brendan was also diagnosed with testicular cancer in July 2021 but after battling and undergoing a 12-month rehabilitation session to recover from the disease, he eventually returned to lead Selangor FC and made his mark as a scorer in the Super League match against Sarawak United on Sept 19, 2022. - Bernama