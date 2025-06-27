BRENTFORD have appointed former set-piece coach Keith Andrews as their new manager to replace Thomas Frank, according to reports on Friday.

Frank was appointed as Tottenham boss earlier this month after guiding Brentford to a 10th-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Andrews, a former Irish international, had joined Brentford's backroom staff in 2024 to work as their set-piece expert.

The 44-year-old has previously held assistant coaching roles with Sheffield United, MK Dons and Ireland.

Frank lead Brentford back to the top-flight in 2021 after an absence of 74 years and has established the west London club in the Premier League.

The club's first league game of the new season is at Nottingham Forest on August 17.