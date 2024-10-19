Budget 2025: MCA expressed gratitude, eyes growth of Cricket in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) thanked the MADANI government for the RM1 million allocation through Budget 2025, acknowledging this significant support as a turning point for cricket in Malaysia.

MCA president Mohammed Iqbal Ali Kassim Ali said that this support will not only bolster their efforts to develop cricket across every corner of the nation but also inspire a new generation of talent, putting Malaysia on the global cricketing map.

“On behalf of the Malaysian Cricket fraternity, our players, and the Executive Committee, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and the MADANI government for this invaluable support,” he said in a statement.

Malaysia is set to host the second edition of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Under-19 women’s T20 World Cup from Jan 18 to Feb 2 next year.

Malaysia were drawn in Group A with giant cricketing nations India, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

Anwar announced that the government will continue to intensify the development of sports in the country with an allocation of over RM230 million through Budget 2025 yesterday.