Cadillac signs Perez and Bottas for 2026 Formula 1 debut

CADILLAC has officially entered Formula 1 by signing drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas for its 2026 debut season.

The team confirmed multiyear contracts for both drivers on Tuesday without disclosing financial details.

Team principal Graeme Lowdon stated that “signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo (Perez) is a bold signal of intent.”

He emphasized that “they’ve seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1.”

Lowdon added that “their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life.”

Cadillac becomes the eleventh team on the F1 grid and only the second American-centric team in the sport’s history.

General Motors will serve as the constructor operating under the Cadillac brand name.

The team opted for veteran talent rather than American drivers despite its national identity.

Perez and Bottas bring combined experience of 527 Grand Prix starts and 16 victories between them.

Mexican driver Perez was released by Red Bull Racing after the 2024 season despite strong recent performances.

The thirty five year old finished second in the 2023 championship and third in 2022 with six career wins since 2011.

Perez described joining the new team as a “huge responsibility” and an “incredibly exciting new chapter in my career.”

He noted that “from our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project.”

The Mexican driver stated it’s “an honor to be part of building a team that can develop together so that, in time, we will fight at the very front.”

Finnish driver Bottas brings experience from four different teams including most recently Sauber.

The thirty five year old served as reserve driver for Mercedes and test driver for McLaren this year.

Bottas achieved second place championship finishes in 2019 and 2020 with Mercedes during their dominant period.

He described the Cadillac project as “not just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision.”

Bottas expressed excitement about “helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1 grid.”

He called Cadillac “an iconic brand with a big legacy in American motorsport” and looked forward to “representing the American spirit of racing on the greatest circuits in the world.” – Reuters