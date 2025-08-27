Bukit Aman takes over UTM Palapes cadet death investigation

BUKIT AMAN: The Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT) has assumed control of the investigation into the death of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Palapes cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin.

Director Datuk M Kumar confirmed this development follows yesterday’s Shah Alam High Court decision granting the family’s application for exhumation and a second post-mortem.

“The Royal Malaysia Police is committed to complying with the court order and assures that the investigation will be conducted transparently and with integrity, in accordance with the rule of law, to ensure justice is upheld,“ he stated in an official release.

Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet ordered the exhumation at Kampung Rinching Ulu Muslim Cemetery in Selangor and mandated the post-mortem be performed by a Kuala Lumpur Hospital forensic pathologist within fourteen days.

The examination must occur in the presence of forensic expert Datuk Seri Dr Bhupinder Singh and family lawyer Datuk Naran Singh or his designated representative.

The forensic pathologist must subsequently issue a report within a reasonable timeframe and provide a copy to the family’s legal counsel at Messrs Naran Singh and Co.

Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun applied for the exhumation on August nineteenth and additionally proposed an inquest into her son’s death.

Twenty-two year old Syamsul Haris died on July twenty-eighth at Kota Tinggi Hospital in Johor during training at the Army Combat Training Centre in Ulu Tiram.

He was buried the following day at Kampung Rinching Ulu Muslim Cemetery before the recent court decision authorised disinterment for further investigation. – Bernama