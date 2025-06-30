THE Cahya Mata Football Cup Finals 2025 concluded today at Stadium Sarawak, marking a triumphant culmination of a month-long celebration of grassroots football, employee engagement, and community unity. The Finals brought together 12 top-performing teams who earned their place after excelling in a series of Community Cups hosted across Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad’s Strategic Business Units (SBUs) in May.

Officiated and closed by YBhg. Dato Sri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Taib, Group Managing Director of Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad, the Finals showcased the company’s enduring commitment to building bridges across its workforce and surrounding communities through sport and shared purpose.

“The Cahya Mata Football Cup is more than a tournament–it is a celebration of unity, teamwork, and our deep-rooted connection with the communities we serve,”

said Dato Sri Sulaiman in his closing address.

May 2025 – SBU Community Cups: A Grassroots Movement

In May 2025, four of Cahya Mata’s key Strategic Business Units took the lead in organizing their own Community Cups, laying the groundwork for the Finals. These included:

● Cement SBU

● Roads Maintenance SBU

● Property Development SBU

● Construction Materials & Trading SBU

Collectively, these Community Cups saw an impressive turnout with 49 teams participating from local areas around Kuching. Each event was a showcase of collaboration, sportsmanship, and regional pride–fostering connections not only within SBUs, but between Cahya Mata and the communities it supports.

Cahya Mata Football Cup 2025 – Final Results

The top 3 teams from each SBU advanced to today’s prestigious Finals, which ended with the following results:

● Champion (RM50,000): HIPMAU FC

● 1st Runner-Up (RM30,000): TAMAN RIA

● 2nd Runner-Up (RM15,000): KPG RAMPANGI 1

● Golden Boot Award: Amirrul Iqmal b Bolhi from KPG Rampangi 1

The event also featured an honorary gesture where a commemorative football, signed by all 12 finalist teams, was presented to Dato Sri Sulaiman by the team captain of the tournament’s champions–symbolizing the shared values of sportsmanship, leadership, and collective pride.

Cahya Mata: Teguh Bersama

This year’s tournament was also punctuated with interactive crowd activities, lucky draws, and the company-wide rallying cry of “Cahya Mata – Teguh Bersama!” echoing through the stands–embodying the company’s commitment to unity and corporate culture.

“We are proud to have brought together not just employees, but families, volunteers, and entire communities. This is only the beginning of a legacy we plan to continue,” said Encik Izzam Ibrahim, Group Chief Corporate Services Officer.

Looking Ahead: A Lasting Annual Tradition

The success of the Cahya Mata Football Cup 2025 reinforces the company’s intent to make this an annual flagship initiative–creating long-term value through employee well-being, community engagement, and nation-building.



Cahya Mata Sarawak extends its heartfelt thanks to all players, volunteers, SBU coordinators, and match officials from the Sarawak Football Association (FAS) who contributed to the event’s resounding success.