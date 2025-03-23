Can Harimau Malaya roar into Cklamovski era?

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia aim to make a roaring start to their 2027 Asian Cup qualifying campaign when they host Nepal in their Group F opener at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, this Tuesday.

The match will serve not only as a new benchmark in the Harimau Malaya squad’s ongoing transformation but also the first test for Australian head coach Peter Cklamovski, who took charge last December.

Tasked with elevating Malaysia to a higher level, the 46-year-old tactician is expected to implement an intense attacking philosophy that defines his style of play.

The spotlight will also be on several new faces, including the latest heritage players -- Dutch-born Hector Hevel and Spain’s Gabriel Palermo -- who arrived in Malaysia this week.

Both players have joined team training sessions, but their inclusion in the starting lineup will depend on Cklamovski’s assessment of their tactical fit and chemistry with the squad.

Based on FIFA rankings, Malaysia, at 132nd place, look far superior to Nepal, who sit at 175th place.

The latest head-to-head records also favour Malaysia, who have won the last three encounters with Nepal, including a 5-1 victory in a closed-door friendly in Shah Alam, Selangor, last March.

Under Cklamovski’s guidance, Malaysia are expected to optimise a 3-4-3 formation that balances attack and defence while adopting an aggressive, possession-based playing style.

Captain Dion Cools is set to lead the defensive line, while sensational winger Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi is expected to play a key role in spearheading the attack.

Fans will also be eager to witness the return of winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim, who will be playing for the national squad for the first time since he suffered an acid attack last May.

Hevel’s presence will give the coach more options and if fielded in midfield, he could provide Malaysia with greater creativity and control, while Palermo’s defensive abilities will also be tested.

Meanwhile, Nepal, coached by another Australian, Matt Ross, may adopt a defensive approach while relying on quick counterattacks led by strike duo Gillespye Jung Karki and Anjan Bista.

The Gorkhalis will be buoyed by their recent morale-boosting 1-0 win over Singapore in an international friendly last Friday.

However, Malaysia, with home-ground advantage and higher-quality players, are expected to dominate proceedings, create more chances and secure victory.

Even so, Cklamovski’s men must remain vigilant against Nepal’s counterattacks, which could spring a surprise if the Malaysians fail to maintain discipline and focus.

A win against Nepal is not only crucial for securing the first three points but also for building momentum as Malaysia embark on a new era under Cklamovski.

Malaysia are aiming for back-to-back Asian Cup appearances after featuring in the 2023 edition in Doha, where they finished bottom of their group with two defeats and a draw.

Apart from Nepal, Malaysia will also face Vietnam and Laos in Group F.