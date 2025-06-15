THE Youth and Sports Ministry’s decision to cancel the boxing match involving influencer DMA Islam is justified, as it aims to ensure that the nation’s sporting environment remains positive and professional, said Sports analyst Datuk Dr Pekan Ramli .

He said both professional and amateur athletes must uphold high moral values, as their influence extends beyond the sporting arena and impacts society as a whole.

The government, he said, has the authority to cancel any participation or event that it considers potentially harmful to the public.

“If there is an influence that brings a negative impact, it is indeed something the government should pay attention to. The government has the right to cancel or address the matter.

“An influencer must bring good and positive values not only in the context of social media but also in sports and for the benefit of youth,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Boxing Association president Datuk Iruan Zulkefli described boxing as a highly disciplined sport, and professional or amateur participants must exhibit a positive moral influence.

He added that boxing is a demanding combat sport, and participants must be well-trained before entering any competition, whether professional or amateur.

“Ordinary training is not enough. The image of boxing is one of discipline and mutual respect without provocation. National boxers are trained with strict discipline in terms of training, character and morals.

“Boxing is not just for show or fun. Athletes must also represent a positive image and serve as role models for the nation’s youth by demonstrating good behaviour. If an individual with poor morals participates, it tarnishes the image of the sport,“ he said.

He also expressed hope that future amateur boxing tournaments in the country will be supervised and recognised by the International Boxing Association to ensure participants’ safety.

The controversy surrounding boxing arose after KBS is understood to have cancelled the match featuring influencer DMA Islam, whose real name is Danial Mirza.

This is because the influencer had previously gone viral for allegedly setting a bad example for young people on TikTok and Instagram by displaying negative behaviour. This included recordings that contained profanities and provocative content, raising questions about whether he is a suitable role model for young people.

The amateur tournament featuring his bout was organised by the Malaysian Youth Council in conjunction with the National Youth Day 2025 celebration at Dataran Merdeka.