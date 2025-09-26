Carlos Alcaraz overcomes foot injury scare to win Tokyo Open debut

WORLD number one Carlos Alcaraz overcame a foot injury scare to defeat Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-4 6-2 on his Tokyo Open debut.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, who reclaimed the top ranking after his U.S. Open victory, called a medical timeout at 2-2 in the opening set after jarring his left foot.

Alcaraz returned to the court with heavy strapping and played through discomfort, breaking Baez to move 5-4 ahead before serving out the first set.

After a brief rain suspension, Alcaraz eased past his opponent without facing a break point to close out the match in an hour and a half.

This victory improved his remarkable season record to 63 wins and just 7 losses, having won 48 of his last 51 matches.

“I was scared. I’m not going to lie. I felt my ankle and did not feel great. I’m just happy to be able to play after that,“ Alcaraz said.

“I will try to be ready for the next match. It was unlucky. In the first five minutes I thought I wouldn’t continue.”

Alcaraz now aims to become only the sixth player to win the Tokyo title while ranked world number one.

He will next face Belgium’s Zizou Bergs in the second round of the ATP 500 event. – Reuters