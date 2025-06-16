SPANISH stalwart Carlota Ciganda returned to the LPGA winner’s circle after a lapse of more than 8½ years with a gritty victory at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give in Belmont, Michigan.

Having started the final round in a six-way tie for the lead, Ciganda birdied the final two holes at Blythefield Country Club for a closing 67 and 16-under-par 272 total. The 35-year-old finished one shot clear of Korean Hye-Jin Choi, who closed with a 68.

This was Ciganda’s third LPGA title and her first since November 2016, when she won the Citi Banamex Lorena Ochoa Invitational in Mexico by two strokes. Her LPGA title drought had lasted eight years, seven months and two days.

“It feels amazing obviously, after all these years. I knew I could do it, but once the years keep going and you start getting older, you start doubting yourself,“ said Ciganda, who has won eight times on the Ladies European Tour including last year’s Spanish Open.

Ciganda’s two closing birdies came from close range, from one foot after a superb approach at the par-four 17th, and from four feet at the par-five 18th after finding the green in two. The final hole birdie avoided a playoff with playing partner Choi, who also made four but had crucially dropped a shot at the 17th.

Ciganda noted that she loved the traditional, tree-lined Blythefield layout, as it reminded her of courses in her native Spain. “It reminds me of where I’m from in the northern part of Spain. Very similar – lots of trees, peaceful. I love the golf course,” said the Arizona State alumna.

Ciganda has now matched Beatriz Recari for the most LPGA victories by a Spanish player and is the oldest player to win this season at age 35 years and 14 days.

“For me, age is just a number. I don’t feel as fresh as when I was 24, but I still feel I can compete and I can win out here. I love playing. I love Thursday to Sundays. I love competition,“ said Ciganda, who is a seven-time European Solheim Cup team member and a three-time Olympian.

American star Lexi Thompson showed that she is still a force to be reckoned with despite only playing a part-time schedule, contending for the title until two late bogeys on 16 and 17. The 11-time LPGA winner settled for joint fourth place on 13-under-par 275 with France’s Celine Boutier and Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

“It’s my favourite event on the schedule. The fans are amazing and come out and support women’s golf, and that’s what we want,“ said Thompson, who won this event in 2015 and lost a playoff to compatriot Lilia Vu last year.

Another Korean, Somi Lee, shot a superb closing 65 to climb up into third place on 14-under-par 274.

The stars of the LPGA Tour will now head to Texas for the third Major of the 2025 season, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco.