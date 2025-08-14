Fahmi pushes for Kampung Kerinchi residents’ priority in housing ownership

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has called for priority housing ownership for original Kampung Kerinchi residents in projects like Residensi Wilayah and Residensi MADANI.

Fahmi, who is also Lembah Pantai MP, suggested allocating 50 to 60 per cent of homes to second and third-generation residents displaced by rising costs.

“Many children from this area, including Persatuan Waris Kerinchi members, now live elsewhere, and this policy aims to bring them back,” he said after launching the Kampung Kerinchi landmark near KL Gateway Mall.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to preserve the area’s historical identity amid rapid urbanisation.

Fahmi noted the landmark unveiling continues work started during his first term as MP.

“We plan another landmark at the village’s second entrance and are discussing with DBKL to officially gazette Kampung Kerinchi,” he added.

He urged collaboration between local firms like Touch ‘n Go Digital and the community to create training and job opportunities for residents.

Fahmi clarified that nearby developments like Bangsar South and Pantai Hillpark remain within Kampung Kerinchi’s boundaries, ensuring locals benefit economically.

Persatuan Waris Kerinchi chairman Baharuddin Hasan, 74, welcomed the landmark as a long-awaited tribute to the area’s heritage.

“We want a symbol that reflects Kampung Kerinchi’s identity, tracing back to Sultan Abdul Samad’s era in the 1850s,” said Baharuddin, a fourth-generation resident.

He emphasised the need to safeguard the village’s history amid ongoing urban expansion. - Bernama