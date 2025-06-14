$!Carlsberg Golf Classic swings into it’s 32nd year with bigger thrills

MALAYSIA’S most iconic amateur golf tournament is back and bigger than ever. Carlsberg Golf Classic (CGC) returns for its 32nd edition, bringing with it RM2.7m in prizes, 32 qualifying rounds nationwide, and a grand finale on one of Asia’s most elite courses – the West Course at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC).

More than just a competition, CGC has become a rite of passage for Malaysia’s golfing community. Through its ongoing commitment to the golfing scene, Carlsberg continues to grow the game from the grassroots up, hosting tournaments that are inclusive, sociable, and true to the enjoyment of the sport.

Participants can always expect not just top-tier prizes, but also top-tier hospitality, camaraderie, and a tournament environment that is sure to last a lifetime. From avid golfers to casual fans, CGC is designed to deliver a holistic experience on and off the course – pairing the spirit of competition with #BestWithCarlsberg moments of celebration, over a well-earned ice-cold beer.

“For over three decades, the Carlsberg Golf Classic has stood as a symbol of our dedication to the golfing community. It goes beyond the game – it’s about passion, friendships, and unforgettable moments shared on the green. This year, we’re proud to raise the bar yet again with unmatched prizes and experiences. We believe great things happen when the love of golf meets the enjoyment of a perfectly brewed Carlsberg. That’s what makes it truly #BestWithCarlsberg,” said Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia.

From June to October, over 3,600 golfers will tee off across 32 clubs nationwide – including 16 in Klang Valley, seven in the South, five in East Malaysia, and four in the North. Making a return to this year’s lineup is A’Famosa Golf Resort in Malacca, adding to the diverse mix of championship courses and enriching the Southern leg of the series. The journey culminates on 7 November at KLGCC, where 32 National Finalists will play on a course prepped to professional standards just days after the LPGA’s biggest stars.