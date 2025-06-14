$!Carlsberg Golf Classic swings into it’s 32nd year with bigger thrills

MALAYSIA’S most iconic amateur golf tournament is back and bigger than ever. Carlsberg Golf Classic (CGC) returns for its 32nd edition, bringing with it RM2.7m in prizes, 32 qualifying rounds nationwide, and a grand finale on one of Asia’s most elite courses – the West Course at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC).
More than just a competition, CGC has become a rite of passage for Malaysia’s golfing community. Through its ongoing commitment to the golfing scene, Carlsberg continues to grow the game from the grassroots up, hosting tournaments that are inclusive, sociable, and true to the enjoyment of the sport.
Participants can always expect not just top-tier prizes, but also top-tier hospitality, camaraderie, and a tournament environment that is sure to last a lifetime. From avid golfers to casual fans, CGC is designed to deliver a holistic experience on and off the course – pairing the spirit of competition with #BestWithCarlsberg moments of celebration, over a well-earned ice-cold beer.
“For over three decades, the Carlsberg Golf Classic has stood as a symbol of our dedication to the golfing community. It goes beyond the game – it’s about passion, friendships, and unforgettable moments shared on the green. This year, we’re proud to raise the bar yet again with unmatched prizes and experiences. We believe great things happen when the love of golf meets the enjoyment of a perfectly brewed Carlsberg. That’s what makes it truly #BestWithCarlsberg,” said Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia.
From June to October, over 3,600 golfers will tee off across 32 clubs nationwide – including 16 in Klang Valley, seven in the South, five in East Malaysia, and four in the North. Making a return to this year’s lineup is A’Famosa Golf Resort in Malacca, adding to the diverse mix of championship courses and enriching the Southern leg of the series. The journey culminates on 7 November at KLGCC, where 32 National Finalists will play on a course prepped to professional standards just days after the LPGA’s biggest stars.
This year, CGC also boasts its strongest sponsor lineup yet. New to the roster is Auto Bavaria (BMW), offering two BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport models (worth RM299,600 each) as Hole-in-One prizes at the National Final – setting the tone for high performance and power both on the course and in the prize pool.
Returning powerhouses adidas, TaylorMade, and Garmin are bringing their A-game to the fairway with prizes that blend innovation, performance, and style. Golfers can look forward to suiting up in the adidas Dress Like a PRO kit (worth RM5,000), delivering the sleek confidence of a tour pro. Swinging into the spotlight are TaylorMade’s premium Qi Diamana Blue Irons Set (worth RM7,600) and the ultra-modern Sport Modern Cart Bag (worth RM1,490), crafted for golfers who want their gear to match their game. For the tech-savvy golfer, Garmin’s Approach R50 Golf Simulator & Launch Monitor (worth RM23,999) offers real-time data and precision – bringing next-level performance straight to your fingertips.
njecting fresh energy into the lineup are Vespa and Le Botanical. Vespa infuses the competition with unmistakable Italian flair, offering a Vespa Primavera (valued at RM19,900) as a Hole-in-One prize during the qualifying rounds and a stylish Vespa Sprint (valued at RM20,500) for the National Final.
Both prizes come with 12 cartons of Carlsberg for anyone lucky and skilled enough to snag them. Meanwhile, Le Botanical, a natural sunscreen, provides golfers with everyday sun protection on and off the course.
From the first drive at Bukit Jawi Golf Resort in Penang to the final putt at the high-stakes National Final in Kuala Lumpur, CGC promises an exhilarating journey. Each round is set to deliver not just fierce competition, but also moments of kinship, celebration, and the unmistakable joy of the game – all made #BestWithCarlsberg.
Whether you’re aiming for a low score or that once-in-a-lifetime Hole-in-One, CGC 2025 is your chance to make it count.
Visit the respective golf club houses to learn more about the competition, and follow @CarlsbergMalaysia on Facebook and Instagram for exclusive content.