Chance for juniors to step up to the plate in Women’s ACT 2024 in Bihar

TEN junior players are set to gain valuable exposure with the national team in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) 2024 at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, India from Nov 11-20.

According to the team announced by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) today, four juniors - defender Zawiatul Akma Hartomo, midfielder Nur Aisyah Che Musa and forwards Nurathirah Fitriah Syamsul Adzuanizam and Nur Iman Adawiyah Mohd Suhaimi - look set to earn their first international caps in Bihar.

The Malaysian Tigress, to be captained by Juliani Mohamad Din (204 international caps), however, will be without key players Hanis Nadiah Onn, Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli, Siti Nur Arfah Mohd Nor and Siti Zulaikha Husain, who are recovering from injuries.

National women’s team head coach Mohd Nasihin Nubli Ibrahim views their absence as an opportunity for the younger players to gain experience and exposure at the high-level tournament.

“I can’t say their absence will not be felt, but it gives the youngsters, who have worked hard in training, the opportunity to prove themselves. I have full confidence in the 20 players in the squad.

“Hockey today has totally changed. It is played at a fast pace and is very competitive. I am confident that this mixed team of seniors and juniors is an ideal combination for our ACT journey,” he said.

The Malaysian Tigress face a litmus test in their opening match as they will be up against defending champions India on Monday (Nov 11), a game that Mohd Nasihin said would help the coaches to identify areas to improve on for the remaining matches.

Malaysia are scheduled to face China on Tuesday (Nov 12), followed by matches against South Korea (Nov 14), Japan (Nov 16) and Thailand (Nov 17) in the round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals.

As preparation for the ACT, the Malaysian Tigress went on a 12-day playing tour of Wales from July 28-Aug 11.

Meanwhile, team manager Rogayah Mohamad chipped in: “We have to adopt a realistic and positive approach in every match, although winning is our sole aim. We will be up against strong opponents, and the players must give their best every single time.

The 20-member squad (junior players in bold):

Goalkeepers: Siti Zalia Nasir, Fitrinur Amiera Ramlee

Defenders: Juliani Mohamad Din (Capt), Khairunnisa Ayuni Mohd Sharuddin, Nur Nabila Alia Yussaini, Dayang Nuramirah Abang Mahadini, Anith Humairah Baharudin, Zawiatul Akma Hartomo.

Midfielders: Nurul Fatin Fatiah Azman, Siti Nur Irdina Mohd Nor, Nurmaizatul Hanim Syafi Shiek Fuad, Nur Insyirah Effarizal, Nur Aisyah Che Musa, Thibatharshini James.

Forwards: Nur Shamine Azureen Mohammad Badusha, Azmyra Mia Sofea Azhairy, Zati Alyani Muhammad Zubir, Nur Afiqah Syahzani Azhar, Nurathirah Fitriah Syamsul Adzuanizam, Nur Iman Adawiyah Mohd Suhaimi.