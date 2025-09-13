Chelsea agree deal to sign striker Emegha from Strasbourg in 2026

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha from Ligue 1 club Strasbourg.

The Premier League club confirmed the 22-year-old will complete his move in 2026.

Emegha scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 27 league appearances for Strasbourg last season.

The Dutch forward joined the French club in 2023 from Austrian side Sturm Graz and currently captains the team.

Both Chelsea and Strasbourg operate under the same multi-club ownership structure through Todd Boehly’s consortium BlueCo.

BlueCo completed its takeover of Strasbourg in 2023, creating a strategic partnership between the two clubs. – Reuters