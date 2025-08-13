Home Ministry probes attack on Rafizi’s son

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Home Affairs has expressed grave concern following an incident involving an attack on the child of Pandan MP and former Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli in Putrajaya today.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pic) said he had personally contacted Rafizi to convey sympathy and concern to him and his family.

“We pray for his child’s speedy recovery and hope the family remains strong during this difficult time,” he said in a statement.

He emphasised that the police have been mobilised to conduct a thorough investigation to identify and bring those responsible to justice.

“All investigations will be conducted fairly and in accordance with the law, without being influenced by the status or background of any party,” Saifuddin said.

“Public safety is our priority, and there will be no compromise regarding any form of violence or threat.”

The Minister also urged the public not to speculate and to allow the authorities to carry out their investigation according to legal procedures.

Earlier, Rafizi released a statement confirming the incident, saying his son was attacked by two unidentified men at a mall today, and assuring the public that his child is receiving medical care.

He expressed gratitude for the concern shown by members of the public and called for calm while authorities investigate the matter.

