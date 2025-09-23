Cheong Min wins gold at ASEAN-China Women’s Wushu Championships 2025

NATIONAL wushu athlete Tan Cheong Min delivered Malaysia’s first gold medal on the opening day of the inaugural ASEAN-China Women’s Wushu Championships 2025.

Cheong Min triumphed in the Adult Divisions Nanquan event with a score of 9.703 points at the Royale Chulan Seremban venue.

She narrowly defeated China’s Fu Zhenli, who secured the silver medal with a score of 9.680 points.

Malaysia also celebrated a silver medal from Pang Pui Yee in the Adult Divisions Changquan event.

Pang achieved a score of 9.750 points, finishing behind China’s Xu Jiaqian who won gold with 9.773 points.

Singapore’s Tan Zoe Ziyi completed the podium in that event by taking bronze with 9.720 points.

The national team added more podium finishes in the Adult Divisions Taijiquan competition.

Sydney Chin Sy Xuan won silver with a score of 9.773 points for Malaysia.

Mandy Cebelle Chen secured the bronze medal in the same event with a score of 9.750 points.

Singapore’s Law Zeanne Zhi Ning claimed the gold medal in Taijiquan with a top score of 9.790 points.

Malaysian junior athletes also contributed to the medal tally on the first day of competition.

Amber Tan Ling Xin won a bronze medal in the Junior Divisions Changquan with a score of 9.240 points.

Tan Chui Yu added a silver medal in the Junior Divisions Nanquan after scoring 9.726 points.

The National Sports Council confirmed these results through an official Facebook post. – Bernama