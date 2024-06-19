Chery Malaysia to reward Paris Olympics medal winners with SUV

KUALA LUMPUR: National athletes who successfully bring home a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will receive a reward in the form of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) by China’s automotive brand, Chery, according to Chery Malaysia president Leo Chen.

The matter was announced at a collaboration signing ceremony between Chery Malaysia and the National Sports Council (NSC) today as a way of motivating and appreciating the efforts of Malaysian athletes.

“We know they have put in the hard work and long hours of training for the games. We have high hopes that this year, Malaysia will achieve the coveted gold medal that the nation has been eyeing.

“To the Malaysian contingent, know that Chery Malaysia will be cheering you at every step of the way,“ he said during the ceremony here today.

Leo said the prize was a Tiggo 8 Pro SUV for the gold medalist, an Omoda E5 for the silver medalist with a Tiggo 7 Pro for the bronze medalist.

Meanwhile, NSC director-general Abdul Rashid Yaakub hopes that the news will spur the athletes to give their best and make the country proud at the games from July 26 to August 11.