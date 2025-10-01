Chicago Fire clinch MLS playoff spot with 5-3 win over Miami

CHICAGO Fire secured a dramatic 5-3 victory over Inter Miami to clinch a Major League Soccer playoff berth on Tuesday.

The win marks Chicago’s return to the MLS postseason for the first time since 2017.

Miami striker Luis Suarez scored twice to level the match at 3-3 after his team had trailed 3-1.

Suarez’s second-half brace ultimately proved in vain as a fatigued Miami side conceded two late goals.

Inter Miami were playing their sixth match in just 17 days and appeared to run out of steam.

Chicago’s victory represents a successful club management return for coach Gregg Berhalter.

Berhalter was sacked from the United States national team coaching position last year.

“It was an objective of ours to reach the playoffs, and we’ve achieved it with two games left,“ Berhalter said afterwards.

“But for us it’s about continuing to build a strong team that can win.”

Despite Miami dominating possession throughout the match, Chicago’s energetic counterattacks caused constant problems.

Ivorian midfielder Dje D’Avilla headed Chicago into the lead from a corner in the 11th minute.

Jonathan Dean then doubled Chicago’s advantage with a superb breakaway goal just after the half-hour mark.

Miami pulled one back through Tomas Aviles in the 39th minute to make it 2-1.

Rominingue Kouame restored Chicago’s two-goal cushion with another breakaway goal just before half-time.

Uruguayan veteran Suarez inspired a Miami fightback after the interval.

Suarez tucked away a low finish in the 57th minute to make the score 3-2.

The former Barcelona star then curled in an equalizer to level the match at 3-3 in the 74th minute.

Miami’s suspect defence conceded a soft goal to Justin Pledger Reynolds in the 80th minute.

Reynolds tapped in from close range to put Chicago back in front at 4-3.

There was little Miami could do about Chicago’s fifth and final goal three minutes later.

United States international Brian Gutierrez unleashed a spectacular 25-yard rocket into the top corner. – AFP