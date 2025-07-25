Chicharito regrets sexist remarks after Mexican football fine

JAVIER “CHICHARITO” HERNANDEZ has expressed regret after being fined by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) for making sexist remarks on social media. The FMF, alongside Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil, stated that his comments violated gender and diversity policies, calling them a form of media violence.

In a joint statement, officials said Hernandez’s posts promoted “sexist stereotypes.” The federation issued a financial penalty and a warning, with stricter sanctions possible if the behavior continues.

Hernandez responded on social media, saying, “I deeply regret any confusion or discomfort my recent words may have caused; it was never my intention to limit, hurt or divide.” He added, “I am listening, reflecting, and committed to expressing myself with greater clarity and sensitivity.”

The controversy began after Hernandez posted videos urging women to “let themselves be guided by a man” and criticizing feminist perspectives on domestic roles. His remarks were widely condemned, with critics calling them outdated and offensive. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was among those who criticized the comments.

Hernandez, Mexico’s all-time top scorer, returned to Guadalajara last year after playing for clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid. He has pledged to learn from the incident, stating, “I will take this opportunity to understand, grow, and continue working to be a better version of myself.” - Reuters