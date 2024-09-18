China Open: Kian Meng-Pei Jing enter second round

AS expected, professional mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing advanced to the second round of the 2024 China Open badminton tournament after defeating India’s Reddy B. Sumeeth-Reddy Sikki today.

The world number 17th ranked Malaysians had no problems winning 21-10, 21-16 in 31 minutes.

Tomorrow, they will meet Denmark’s Jesper Toft-Amalie Magelund, who beat Taiwan’s Wu Hsuan Yi-Yang Chu Yun 14-21, 22-20, 21-16 in the opening round.

Also through to the second round is national mixed pair Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Yu Sin, who disposed of Taiwan’s Yang Po Hsuan-Hu Ling Fang 21-17, 21-16.

Pang Ron-Yu Sin will next play teammates Yap Roy King-Valeree Siow, who received a bye in the first round.

National men’s doubles pair Choong Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal Nazri’s hope of playing in the second round was dashed when they lost to world champions Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Sung Jae of South Korea 21-10, 21-18.

Min Hyuk-Sung Jae will meet another Malaysian pair, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, who beat China’s Xie Hao Nan-Zeng Wei Han 21-17, 21-19 in the first round yesterday.