China’s Miranda Wang leads LPGA FM Championship by three shots

CHINESE rookie Miranda Wang fired a bogey-free seven-under par 65 to seize a three-shot lead in the weather-disrupted LPGA FM Championship at TPC Boston.

Wang, a 26-year-old former Duke University standout, positioned herself for a potential first LPGA title in Sunday’s final round.

She recorded seven birdies to reach an 18-under par total of 198, three strokes clear of South Korea’s Kim Sei-young and American Rose Zhang.

World number one Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand and American Andrea Lee trailed by another shot at 14-under par.

Wang had completed her second-round 67 on Friday night before play was suspended due to darkness following three weather interruptions.

Starting three shots behind Kim in the third round, Wang demonstrated exceptional putting with just 24 putts throughout her round.

She began with a birdie at the second hole followed by three consecutive birdies at six, seven and eight.

Wang added another birdie at the par-five 12th to extend her lead to three strokes before closing with birdies at 14 and 18.

“I did a good job today,“ Wang said. “I really want to give myself some credit. This is where all the players want to be, so it’s definitely special going into the final round being the sole leader.”

Kim and Zhang both faced marathon days after completing only four holes on Friday.

Kim returned to finish a seven-under 65 and claim the lead but struggled to maintain momentum during her third round.

She opened with bogeys at the second and third holes and stood two-over through nine before rallying with three birdies for a one-under 71.

Kim remains in contention for her 13th LPGA title and first victory in nearly five years since her Pelican Championship win in November 2020.

Zhang completed a second-round 64 and overcame an early bogey in the third round with six birdies for a five-under 67.

“It’s been a while since I played 32 holes,“ said Zhang, who has battled injuries this season. “I needed to grind it out a little bit. I needed to stay focused.”

Kim expressed satisfaction with her closing birdie as darkness descended on the final group.

“When I standing on the last hole it was already dark,“ she said. “I have a chance to reach with the second shot, but the temperature dropped a little so it’s 10 yards short. I just laid up and then make birdie -- good result.”

Thitikul recorded eight birdies in her seven-under 65 while Lee carded six birdies in a six-under 66 to join her at 14-under.

Three players shared sixth place at 203, including South Korea’s Park Kum-kang who shot an impressive eight-under 64 with six strokes gained in her first seven holes.

Japan’s Ayaka Furue (66) and Norway’s Celine Borge (67) completed the trio tied for sixth position. – AFP