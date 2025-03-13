Chong Wei ready to do his best as Johor sports ambassador

National badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei is committed to doing his best after being appointed by the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim as the state’s badminton advisor and sports ambassador.

Chong Wei said he is pleased with the trust placed in him by Tunku Ismail to carry out the responsibility and is committed to developing sports in Johor.

“The passion His Royal Highness has for sports is unwavering and his dedication towards the development of sports is impressive. I share in this commitment and will strive to the best of my ability to develop sports in Johor and Malaysia.

“I express my highest appreciation to His Royal Highness for this extraordinary opportunity. Thank you to the media and my friends for the support given to me all these while,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook today.

Yesterday, several local media reported Tunku Ismail announcing Chong Wei as the Johor sports ambassador, besides naming other world-class athletes to spearhead efforts to develop youth and sports programmes in the state.

Tunku Ismail said this during a question-and-answer session with Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) fans at the JDT Cafeteria to discuss the latest issues involving the football club.

Other than Chong Wei, who is a three-time Olympic silver medallist and nicknamed the “King of Superseries”, Tunku Ismail also named several world-famous sports icons like Sonny Bill Williams (former All Blacks rugby player), Khabib Nurmagomedov (former UFC lightweight champion) and Tim Cahill (former Australian footballer).