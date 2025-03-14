PETALING JAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh is confident that the appointment of national badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei as Johor’s badminton advisor and sports ambassador can nurture more young sporting talents in the country.

She expressed hope that one day, Chong Wei will take on a role within the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to help strengthen the country’s sports ecosystem, ultimately significantly impacting young athletes’ development.

“I believe he has a wealth of experience that can be utilised to nurture young athletes. We have seen more and more former athletes joining sports associations, not only within BAM but also the Football Association of Malaysia.

“This is what we hope for—former athletes playing a crucial role in the sports association ecosystem as they understand players’ aspirations and athletes’ needs,” she told reporters after the signing ceremony of a sublease and management agreement between the Subang Golf Course Corporation (PPGS) and Subang National Golf Club (KGNS) today.

Media reports cited that the Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim announced the appointment of the three-time Olympic silver medallist as the state sports ambassador during a question-and-answer session with Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) fans at the JDT Cafeteria.

Meanwhile, Chong Wei said he was grateful for the appointment and committed to contributing to sports development in the southern state.

Speaking about the signing ceremony between PPGS and KGNS, Hannah expressed her delight that the area would remain a sports and recreation hub for public use for the next 30 years, adding that PPGS has also been advocating for a great venue to support the development of young Malaysian athletes.

PPGS is a federal statutory body under the Youth and Sports Ministry, established through the Subang Golf Corporation Act 1968. As the landowner of the Subang Golf Course, PPGS is responsible for its management and oversight.

KGNS is a company appointed by PPGS to manage the Subang Golf Course and has been carrying out this role since 1971.