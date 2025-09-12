Christian Eriksen signs with Bundesliga club Wolfsburg until 2027

DENMARK international Christian Eriksen has joined German Bundesliga club Wolfsburg on a free transfer until 2027.

The 33-year-old midfielder had been a free agent since his contract with Manchester United expired earlier this summer.

Eriksen expressed his excitement about the new chapter in his career through an official club statement.

“I’m really looking forward to this new adventure. I’m convinced that together we can make a difference in Wolfsburg,“ Eriksen said.

This move represents Eriksen’s third club since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2021 match against Finland.

He made a remarkable comeback after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator but was forced to leave Inter Milan due to Italian regulations prohibiting athletes with ICDs from competing.

Eriksen then enjoyed a successful six-month spell at Brentford before joining Manchester United in 2022.

Although initially successful at United, he gradually fell out of favour under managers Erik ten Hag and later Ruben Amorim.

The experienced midfielder previously played for Tottenham and Ajax earlier in his distinguished career.

Eriksen has earned 144 caps for Denmark, scoring an impressive 46 international goals.

He becomes the sixth Danish player in Wolfsburg’s squad, joining compatriots Joakim Maehle, Jesper Lindstrom, Andreas Skov Olsen, Jonas Wind and Adam Daghim. – AFP