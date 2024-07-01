Christopher Raj appointed as Media Manager for 2023 Asian Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: Christopher Raj, the chairman of the Communications and Media Committee of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), has been appointed as the Media Manager for the 2023 Asian Cup, which takes place from Jan 12 to Feb 10.

This marks Christopher’s third time managing media affairs at the prestigious Asian regional championship, having previously handled the responsibilities during the 2015 Asian Cup in Australia and the 2019 Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Christopher said he would be working at four prominent stadiums in Qatar – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, and Lusail Stadium.

“For the record, Lusail Stadium was the venue for the final of the 2022 World Cup, adding to my responsibilities in ensuring the smooth conduct of matches in that stadium.

“Throughout the tournament, I am responsible for overseeing 15 matches starting from the opening match until the much-anticipated final,“ he said.

Last year, Christopher was also entrusted with the role of media manager during the FIFA Under-17 World Cup campaign in Indonesia.

Malaysia, ending an over 40-year wait to qualify for the Asian Cup on merit, will kick off their Group E campaign against Jordan on Jan 15, followed by Bahrain on Jan 20, and two-time champions South Korea on Jan 25.

Only the group winners and runners-up, along with the four best third-placed teams, will qualify for the Round of 16 in Doha.

This is Malaysia’s fourth appearance in the Asian Cup, having qualified on merit in 1976 in Iran, 1980 in Kuwait, and as joint hosts in 2007.

Malaysia have yet to progress to the Round of 16 in the competition.- Bernama