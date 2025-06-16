Ciganda ends LPGA title drought with Meijer Classic win

SPAIN’s Carlota Ciganda ended her eight-and-a-half year title drought with a one-shot victory at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan on Sunday.

The veteran Spaniard, who had been part of a six-way tie for the lead after Saturday’s third round, closed with a five-under-par 67 to clinch her first win since winning in Mexico in 2016.

Ciganda snatched the lead to move to 16 under after back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th holes, edging her just in front of South Korea’s Choi Hye-jin, who shot a closing 68 to finish on 15 under.

Lee Somi was third after a dazzling seven-under-par 65 to finish on 14 under, ahead of three players tied on 13 under including France’s Celine Boutier and US star Lexi Thompson.

But the day belonged to Ciganda, whose round included seven birdies with two bogeys.

“Winning is always very special,“ Ciganda said afterwards.

“(The last) was in Mexico in 2016. I wanted to win in the US and I think winning against all these really good players -- it’s very special.

“I think a lot of mental work that I put in on these months and years. I think when you win it’s when you realize all the hard work pays off.”