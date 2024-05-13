City Boys suffer early-season blow after serious injury to Kamal Azizi

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC are set to be without Mohamad Kamal Azizi Mohamad Zabri for several matches after the right-back suffered a suspected broken right hand during their opening Super League match against Kuching City FC yesterday.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury when a powerful shot by Kuching City’s Mohamad Arif Fadzilah Abu Bakar @ Muhammad hit his right hand in the second minute of their match at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras here.

Kamal Azizi had to be stretchered off the pitch and was replaced by J. Partiban as the two teams played out a 1-1 draw.

“I think he (Kamal Azizi) broke his hand, I’m not sure (waiting for further check-up),” KL City head coach Miroslav Kuljanac told a post-match press conference here.

The Croatian said the injury to Kamal Azizi affected his team’s tempo, adding things became even more complicated when they had to play with 10 men when newly-signed defender Adrijan Rudovic was sent off in the 39th minute.

He was, however, happy with the determination and resilience shown by his players to at least get a point from that game.

“It was a very difficult game... in the end, I’m happy we got a point. I say this game was hard because I had to change Kamal Azizi because of an injury. We then scored a goal and were leading... but the red card changed everything,” said the 53-year-old coach.

KL City will be in Super League action again on May 25 when they entertain reigning champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the same venue.