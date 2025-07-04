Clash against World Cup qualifiers Iran - a true test of Harimau Malaya’s progress - Cklamovski

HARIMAU Malaya head coach Peter Cklamovski is taking on the challenge that awaits his team at the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup, especially the clash against tournament favourites and World Cup qualifiers Iran.

Describing the showdown as a major yardstick for Malaysia’s development, Cklamovski said, “It’s a massive challenge for us, a massive opportunity.

“They’re going to a World Cup. We’ll use it to benchmark ourselves against the best, test our football against them, and take our football to them as hard as we can,” he told New Straits Times.

Drawn in a formidable Group B alongside Iran (world No. 18), hosts Tajikistan (104) and Afghanistan (160), Malaysia (ranked 131) will have to deliver consistent performances in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, from August 29 to September 8.

This marks Cklamovski’s first major international assignment on foreign soil, following a promising start to his tenure with two home victories in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers – a 2-0 win over Nepal in Johor and a commanding 4-0 triumph over Vietnam at Bukit Jalil.

The tournament kicks off for Malaysia with a fiery clash against Tajikistan on August 29 – a fixture Cklamovski is anticipating to be high-octane.

“It’ll be a hostile environment. I’m sure the atmosphere will be electric and a really good test for us,“ he said.

Next, Malaysia will face defending champions Iran on September 1, before wrapping up the group stage against Afghanistan on September 4.

Only the group winners will progress to the final in Tashkent on September 8, while runners-up will battle for third place in Dushanbe.

Over in Group A, hosts Uzbekistan (57) will compete against Oman (77), Kyrgyzstan (103), and Turkmenistan (142) in Tashkent.

Cklamovski sees the tournament as vital preparation ahead of Malaysia’s crucial Asian Cup qualifying double-header against Laos in October.

“We’re in a challenging CAFA group, and that’s exactly what we want.

“We want to test ourselves against well-respected opponents. That’s how we grow, evolve, and keep pushing towards the team we dream to be,“ he said.

With tight schedules, travel demands, and hostile venues, the CAFA Nations Cup provides the kind of intensity Malaysia must adapt to if they hope to elevate their game.

“We want to go into the group stage with the belief we can do something special.

“Importantly, we want to put together a team and a brand of football that makes every Malaysian proud to watch,“ he said.