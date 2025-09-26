Coco Gauff launches China Open title defence with commanding victory

COCO GAUFF began her China Open title defence impressively by defeating Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 6-0 on Friday to reach the tournament’s last 32.

The world number three from the United States will next play Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, who also recorded a dominant 6-2, 6-0 victory over Greece’s Maria Sakkari.

Gauff explained that her previous success at the tournament provides a significant mental advantage during challenging moments.

She noted that familiarity with the court conditions from past years builds confidence when facing difficult situations.

The defending Beijing champion, playing her first match since the US Open, saved four break points in a lengthy second game to level the score at 1-1 with a cross-court winner.

Gauff secured the first break of the match by landing a precise shot on the line for a 4-3 lead in the opening set.

The reigning French Open champion then won the subsequent game, and although Rakhimova held serve once more, Gauff ultimately claimed the set.

An energised Gauff started the second set strongly by breaking Rakhimova’s serve without conceding a single point for a 2-0 advantage.

The 21-year-old American worked hard to save three break points against the frustrated but defiant 89th-ranked Russian to secure a third consecutive game.

Gauff efficiently handled the remainder of the match, denying the 24-year-old Rakhimova any opportunity for a comeback and comfortably closing out the victory.

Gauff admitted she anticipated a closer contest given her opponent’s recent competitive performances against top players.

She revealed feeling some initial tightness but managed to find her rhythm and flow as the match progressed.

Gauff’s primary rival in Beijing is now world number two Iga Swiatek, who arrives after winning the title in Seoul, following top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka’s withdrawal.

A men’s ATP 500 event is running concurrently at the China Open. – AFP