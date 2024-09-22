Consistency vital for Sze Fei-Izzuddin to secure titles as professionals - Boon Heong

FORMER national shuttler Tan Boon Heong believes that only a consistent performance embodied by the Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani pairing will be key to success for the pair after starting to move professionally.

Boon Heong, part of a successful men’s doubles pair (Koo Kien Keat) who tpped the world ranking, said through consistency in recording positive results at various tournaments in addition to high self-discipline, both of them do not need to worry about their ‘adventure’ as professional players.

“It is actually a positive move. Now there is someone who can help them to participate in any tournament and they are also more free to practice. They also now have to rely on each other after no longer with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

“Moving professionally requires a sponsor, so if there is a result, there is consistency, other things will not be a problem for them,” he said when met at the Li Ning Three Saga Cup tournament here today.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin left BAM and moved professionally starting Sept 1.

Before leaving the governing body, the pair ranked 12th in the world, ended their tenure with BAM with sweet memories by winning the Japan Open tournament in August.

Earlier, the pair booked their first final as professionals by beating Indonesian pair Shohibul Fikri-Daniel Marthin 21-14, 24-22 in the semi-finals of the 2024 China Open.

The semifinal action took place today at the Changzhou Olympic Games Center, China.