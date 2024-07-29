Coughlin wins maiden LPGA Tour title at the CPKC Women’s Open

AMERICAN Lauren Coughlin broke through for her maiden LPGA Tour title at the CPKC Women’s Open on Sunday, birdieing two of her last four holes for a two-shot victory over Japan’s Mao Saigo.

In her 103rd LPGA Tour start, Coughlin became the third Rolex First-Time Winner this season following compatriot Bailey Tardy (Blue Bay LPGA) and Sweden’s Linnea Strom (ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer).

Heading into the final round one shot behind South Korean Haeran Ryu in hazy conditions due to wildfires, Coughlin carded a closing one-under-par 71 at Earl Grey Golf Club for a 13-under 275 total.

“It’s incredible. The adrenaline and everything that I felt today and the emotions and everything, it was awesome,” said Coughlin, who is playing her seventh season on the LPGA Tour.

Ryu had looked to be cruising to her second LPGA Tour title when she extended her lead to three shots after a Coughlin bogey at the 10th hole. However, a double bogey from Ryu at the par-four 11th hole halted her momentum, and a three-putt bogey from 10 feet at the par-four 16th allowed Coughlin to draw level on 12-under-par.

The par-three 17th hole proved to be the decider with a two-shot swing. Coughlin hit a 6-iron to eight feet and made the putt, while Ryu missed a three-foot par-saver to fall two shots back.

Ryu dropped another shot at the par-four closing hole, signing in a final round 75 to fall back into a tie for third on 10-under-par with fellow Korean Jenny Shin.

Coughlin relied on the guidance of her caddie Terry McNamara, who famously caddied for Swedish legend Annika Sorenstam, to stay calm on the closing stretch.

“I think I’ve learned a ton from all the different times I put myself in position this year, and I was able to talk to Terry about it and get it out and not keep it internal, which is kind of what I tend to want to do,“ said Coughlin, who had held the first and second round leads.

The USD390,000 winner’s cheque took Coughlin past the USD1.5 million mark in 2024 Official Money (USD1,542,352), the first time in her career that she has surpassed USD1 million in single season earnings. Her previous best season haul came last year when she earned USD427,256 from 23 starts.

Coughlin had her husband, John Pond, on the bag at this year’s The Amundi Evian Championship where she finished fourth, and The Chevron Championship where she was joint third.

Ryu vowed to come back stronger following her eighth top-10 finish in her second season on the LPGA Tour. “I’m so tired right now because too many long international flights. I can only remember my mistakes from the last couple of holes, but there is always next time,“ said the 23-year-old, who was runner-up at last week’s Dana Open and won the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship for her sole LPGA Tour title.

Having fired a stunning 11-under-par 61 on Saturday to break the 18-hole tournament record and the Earl Grey course record, Saigo came close to claiming her maiden LPGA Tour title in her freshman year. The 22-year-old was tied for the lead with two holes left, but dropped a shot at the 17th to settle for sole second on 11-under-par after a closing 69.

“I’d like to take this experience to the next tournament and be in contention in more tournaments to come,“ said Saigo, who has won six times on the Japan LPGA Tour.

Home favourite Brooke Henderson, the 2018 champion, finished with a 68 to tie for eighth on six-under-par. Malaysia’s Kelly Tan failed to progress to the weekend, missing the halfway cut of four-over-par following rounds of 74 and 76.

Results (Top 5)

275 (-13) Lauren Coughlin (USA) 68-70-66-71

277 (-11) Mao Saigo (JPN) 73-74-61-69

278 (-10) Jenny Shin (KOR) 70-74-67-67

Haeran Ryu (KOR) 70-69-64-75

280 (-8) Jennifer Kupcho (USA) 69-72-68-71