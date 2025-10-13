Crystal Palace in contract talks with manager Oliver Glasner

CRYSTAL Palace chairman Steve Parish has confirmed the club has begun discussions with manager Oliver Glasner about a contract extension.

Glasner’s current contract is scheduled to expire at the end of this season.

The Austrian manager led Palace to their first major trophy in the club’s 164-year history by winning the FA Cup last season.

He also guided the team to victory in the Community Shield this past August.

Parish expressed the club’s strong desire to retain Glasner’s services for the future.

“We’ve had some early conversations,“ Parish told TalkSport on Sunday.

“We would love to keep Oliver, we’re building something.”

The chairman emphasized that the right conditions are crucial for Glasner to continue his work at the club.

“I think for Oliver it’s about the conditions being right.”

“It’s about everything being in a way that he enjoys his work and he finds the conditions favourable to achieve.”

Parish highlighted Glasner’s clear ambition and winning mentality.

“Oliver wants to win things.”

“He makes no secret of that. That’s what he’s in football for.”

The chairman expressed optimism about reaching an agreement that satisfies both parties.

“So if we can align those interests then hopefully we can make something happen.”

Crystal Palace currently sit sixth in the Premier League table with 12 points from seven matches.

The team’s next fixture is a home match against Bournemouth on Saturday. – Reuters