Czech defender Jerabek joins KDNFC

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Darul Naim FC (KDNFC) has signed up central defender Michal Jerabek of the Czech Republic for the Malaysia League (M-League) this season.

KDNFC president Rozi Muhamad said Jerabek, who previously played with Slovakia League 1 club MFK Zemplin Michalovce, possesses strong technical qualities which can strengthen KDNFC’s defence.

“The 30-year-old player is the sixth import of KDNFC this season. The others are Oday Kharoub of Palestine and Ri-Gwan Kim, Ahoe Koo, Bae Kyeong Hwan and Jung Byung Ju of South Korea,” he said in a statement today.

“We are glad that he has chosen KDNFC to extend his career to the M-League. Jerabek’s style of play and character are suitable for the squad this season,” he said.

Rozi said they believe Jerabek will have no problems fitting in although he will be playing in an ASEAN league for the first time.

“He is vastly experienced as apart from Slovakia, he has also played in Kazakhstan and was in the Czech Republic Under-21 squad,“ he said.