Czech Republic stuns USA as Australia faces Davis Cup elimination

  • 2025-09-14 05:43 PM
Jakub Mensik of Czechia serves the ball against Taylor Fritz of the United States in the second rubber of the Davis Cup tie between the USA and Czechia at Delray Beach Tennis Center. - Mullane-Imagn Images

THE Czech Republic delivered a stunning 3-2 upset victory over the United States in Davis Cup second-round qualifiers on Saturday.

Czech teenager Jakub Mensik sealed the dramatic win by defeating American Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4 in the decisive final singles match at Delray Beach, Florida.

Mensik dominated the opening set by winning the first twelve points and securing a 3-0 lead before closing it out convincingly.

The second set saw both players exchange breaks early before Mensik broke again at 5-4 and sealed victory with an ace to send his nation through.

Germany, Argentina, Austria and France also advanced to join defending champions Italy in November’s eight-team final in Bologna.

The Americans, record 32-time champions without a title since 2007, had split Friday’s opening singles matches with the Czechs.

Paris Olympic silver medallists Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram kept US hopes alive with a 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 6-4 doubles victory over Tomas Machac and Jakub Mensik.

World number five Taylor Fritz then suffered a surprise 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 defeat to 16th-ranked Czech Jiri Lehecka, setting up the decisive final rubber.

Lehecka secured his first victory over Fritz in five attempts with a backhand down-the-line winner in the final game.

Belgium pushed Australia to the brink of elimination with a 2-0 lead in Sydney after Raphael Collignon stunned world number eight Alex de Minaur 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

The 23-year-old Belgian, ranked 91st, overcame severe cramping to secure the biggest win of his career in over three hours of play.

Belgian number one Zizou Bergs then defeated Jordan Thompson 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 to put the 28-time champions Australia in serious trouble.

Australia must sweep both reverse singles and the doubles on Sunday to avoid elimination after reaching the semi-finals last year.

Collignon described his victory as amazing despite fearing he might not finish the match due to cramping early in the third set.

Germany completed a 4-0 clean sweep against Japan in Tokyo while Argentina defeated the Netherlands 3-1 in Groningen.

Hungary leveled with Austria before Jurij Rodionov secured a 3-2 victory for Austria with a decisive singles win over Marton Fucsovics.

France advanced despite Croatia’s doubles victory, with debutant Corentin Moutet clinching the tie 3-1 by defeating Marin Cilic 7-5, 6-4 in Osijek.

Denmark leads six-time champions Spain 2-0 in Marbella after Holger Rune defeated Pablo Carreno Busta and Elmer Moeller beat Jaume Munar. – AFP