Czech Republic stuns USA as Australia faces Davis Cup elimination

THE Czech Republic delivered a stunning 3-2 upset victory over the United States in Davis Cup second-round qualifiers on Saturday.

Czech teenager Jakub Mensik sealed the dramatic win by defeating American Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4 in the decisive final singles match at Delray Beach, Florida.

Mensik dominated the opening set by winning the first twelve points and securing a 3-0 lead before closing it out convincingly.

The second set saw both players exchange breaks early before Mensik broke again at 5-4 and sealed victory with an ace to send his nation through.

Germany, Argentina, Austria and France also advanced to join defending champions Italy in November’s eight-team final in Bologna.

The Americans, record 32-time champions without a title since 2007, had split Friday’s opening singles matches with the Czechs.

Paris Olympic silver medallists Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram kept US hopes alive with a 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 6-4 doubles victory over Tomas Machac and Jakub Mensik.

World number five Taylor Fritz then suffered a surprise 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 defeat to 16th-ranked Czech Jiri Lehecka, setting up the decisive final rubber.

Lehecka secured his first victory over Fritz in five attempts with a backhand down-the-line winner in the final game.

Belgium pushed Australia to the brink of elimination with a 2-0 lead in Sydney after Raphael Collignon stunned world number eight Alex de Minaur 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

The 23-year-old Belgian, ranked 91st, overcame severe cramping to secure the biggest win of his career in over three hours of play.

Belgian number one Zizou Bergs then defeated Jordan Thompson 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 to put the 28-time champions Australia in serious trouble.

Australia must sweep both reverse singles and the doubles on Sunday to avoid elimination after reaching the semi-finals last year.

Collignon described his victory as amazing despite fearing he might not finish the match due to cramping early in the third set.

Germany completed a 4-0 clean sweep against Japan in Tokyo while Argentina defeated the Netherlands 3-1 in Groningen.

Hungary leveled with Austria before Jurij Rodionov secured a 3-2 victory for Austria with a decisive singles win over Marton Fucsovics.

France advanced despite Croatia’s doubles victory, with debutant Corentin Moutet clinching the tie 3-1 by defeating Marin Cilic 7-5, 6-4 in Osijek.

Denmark leads six-time champions Spain 2-0 in Marbella after Holger Rune defeated Pablo Carreno Busta and Elmer Moeller beat Jaume Munar. – AFP