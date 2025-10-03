Dania Sofea injury major blow to Malaysia’s world junior badminton squad

THE absence of Dania Sofea Zaidi due to injury represents a significant setback for Malaysia’s squad at the upcoming World Junior Championships.

National women’s doubles head coach Rosman Razak confirmed the 18-year-old’s unavailability for the tournament in Guwahati, India from October 6 to 19.

Dania is currently undergoing rehabilitation after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in her left knee during August’s National Under-18 Mixed Team Championship in Penang.

Rosman emphasised Dania’s crucial role in both the team’s mixed doubles and women’s doubles categories at the world junior level.

He acknowledged the need to accept the situation and identify suitable replacements for the promising young player.

The coaching staff remains hopeful about Dania’s recovery progress under the joint care of the Badminton Association of Malaysia and National Sports Institute.

Rosman reported that her surgical procedure proceeded successfully and rehabilitation is progressing well.

He expressed optimism that with proper focus on recovery, Dania could return to competitive badminton sooner than initially anticipated.

The national squad continues preparations at the Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara ahead of the championships.

Malaysia will compete in the team event without one of their top junior players due to this unfortunate injury setback. – Bernama