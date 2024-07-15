  1. Sport

Danial reaches WSF World Junior Squash Championships quarterfinals

Danial reaches WSF World Junior Squash Championships quarterfinals

MALAYSIA’S Harith Danial upset the odds on day three of the WSF World Junior Squash Championships with a sublime performance as he beat (3/4) seed Juan Torres of Colombia at Houston Squash Club.

Torres went into the match heavily favoured, but struggled to break down the (9/16) seed in the opener, with Danial finding his range well and fending off Torres’ attacks to take the first game 11-4.

The Colombian fought back impressively in the second game to level with an 11-7 win, only to be blown away 11-2 in game three as Danial regained the lead.

There was no let up from the 18-year-old in game four, with Danial covering every inch of court and targeting the back well as he came back from 4-6 down to clinch the match in four games with an 11-7 victory.

Danial will face fellow (9/16) seed Abdallah Eissa in the quarterfinals after the Englishman recorded a surprise win of his own, taking down (5/8) seed Javier Romo of Ecuador in straight games.

Afterwards, Danial said: “I’m a little speechless right now. I think I played well today and I knew it was going to be a very long match so I’m happy to be through in four, and happy with my performance, and to go through with my teammate Low Wa-Sern (who beat Egypt’s Adham Roshdy to progress).

Joining Danial and Eissa in upsetting the odds was Pakistan’s Abdullah Nawaz, who battled back from a game down to shock Egyptian (5/8) seed Omar Azzam.

There was also a moment of history made when Republic of Korea’s Joo Young Na overcame compatriot Seojin Oh to become his country’s first ever representative in a WSF World Junior Championship quarterfinal.

In the women’s draw, it was a more comfortable affair for the favourites, with every match going to seedings.

In a fiery encounter, (5/8) seed Nour Megahed overcame a spirited challenge from Hong Kong, China’s (9/16) seed Ena Kwong to record an 11-2, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6 victory. USA’s Riya Navani, too, was pushed hard, with the (5/8) seed digging in after falling behind to (9/16 seed) Thanusaa Uthrian, eventually recording a 3-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-9 win to earn a match with No.2 seed Fayrouz Aboelkheir, who decimated French (9/16) seed Lauren Baltayan 11-2, 11-3, 11-2.

Joining Navani in the last eight is US compatriot and (3/4) seed Caroline Fouts. The 18-year-old, who has looked dominant so far in Houston, was in excellent form once again as she cruised past Malaysian (9/16) seed Whitney Wilson to maintain her her record of not dropping any games.

Fouts will take on Janna Swaify in the next round after the 16-year-old Egyptian overcame England’s Amelie Haworth 3-0.

The 2024 WSF World Junior Squash Championships resumes with the quarterfinals tomorrow, 15 July. The quarterfinals begin at 12:30 (GMT-5), while placing matches take place from 10:00. Head to WORLDSQUASH.TV to watch all the action live and free.

Click here to view all the results from day three of the WSF World Junior Squash Championships.