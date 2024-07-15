Danial reaches WSF World Junior Squash Championships quarterfinals

MALAYSIA’S Harith Danial upset the odds on day three of the WSF World Junior Squash Championships with a sublime performance as he beat (3/4) seed Juan Torres of Colombia at Houston Squash Club.

Torres went into the match heavily favoured, but struggled to break down the (9/16) seed in the opener, with Danial finding his range well and fending off Torres’ attacks to take the first game 11-4.

The Colombian fought back impressively in the second game to level with an 11-7 win, only to be blown away 11-2 in game three as Danial regained the lead.

There was no let up from the 18-year-old in game four, with Danial covering every inch of court and targeting the back well as he came back from 4-6 down to clinch the match in four games with an 11-7 victory.

Danial will face fellow (9/16) seed Abdallah Eissa in the quarterfinals after the Englishman recorded a surprise win of his own, taking down (5/8) seed Javier Romo of Ecuador in straight games.

Afterwards, Danial said: “I’m a little speechless right now. I think I played well today and I knew it was going to be a very long match so I’m happy to be through in four, and happy with my performance, and to go through with my teammate Low Wa-Sern (who beat Egypt’s Adham Roshdy to progress).

Joining Danial and Eissa in upsetting the odds was Pakistan’s Abdullah Nawaz, who battled back from a game down to shock Egyptian (5/8) seed Omar Azzam.

There was also a moment of history made when Republic of Korea’s Joo Young Na overcame compatriot Seojin Oh to become his country’s first ever representative in a WSF World Junior Championship quarterfinal.

In the women’s draw, it was a more comfortable affair for the favourites, with every match going to seedings.

In a fiery encounter, (5/8) seed Nour Megahed overcame a spirited challenge from Hong Kong, China’s (9/16) seed Ena Kwong to record an 11-2, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6 victory. USA’s Riya Navani, too, was pushed hard, with the (5/8) seed digging in after falling behind to (9/16 seed) Thanusaa Uthrian, eventually recording a 3-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-9 win to earn a match with No.2 seed Fayrouz Aboelkheir, who decimated French (9/16) seed Lauren Baltayan 11-2, 11-3, 11-2.

Joining Navani in the last eight is US compatriot and (3/4) seed Caroline Fouts. The 18-year-old, who has looked dominant so far in Houston, was in excellent form once again as she cruised past Malaysian (9/16) seed Whitney Wilson to maintain her her record of not dropping any games.

Fouts will take on Janna Swaify in the next round after the 16-year-old Egyptian overcame England’s Amelie Haworth 3-0.

The 2024 WSF World Junior Squash Championships resumes with the quarterfinals tomorrow, 15 July. The quarterfinals begin at 12:30 (GMT-5), while placing matches take place from 10:00.

Click here to view all the results from day three of the WSF World Junior Squash Championships.