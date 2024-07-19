DBKL not obligated to provide funding for KLFA, KL City FC - Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) are not obligated to provide any allocation to the Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) or the Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City FC), said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

As the Minister responsible for DBKL, Dr Zaliha said though it has been a practice in the past, KLFA and KL City FC, are autonomous and do not have any formal binding with DBKL.

“We must be reminded that most of DBKL’s revenue comes from quit rent and tax paid by the people. Therefore, it is the responsibility of DBKL to ensure money collected from the people is used for the right purposes, that is to ensure the wellbeing and welfare of the people,” she said in a statement today.

Her statement was in response to former Federal Territories Minister and current KLFA president Khalid Abdul Samad’s appeal that 0.5 percent of DBKL’s revenue be channeled to KLFA and KL City FC.

Zaliha said DBKL are always ready to assist and at the same time appreciate the efforts of KLFA and KL City FC to develop football in Kuala Lumpur.

“I am also proud of what the association has achieved over the years and aware of the excellent results produced and the vast potential that the KL City FC is capable of in the future,” she said.