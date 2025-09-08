De Bruyne and Doku score twice each in Belgium’s 6-0 rout of Kazakhstan

KEVIN DE BRUYNE delivered a talismanic performance for Belgium with a spectacular goal to break the deadlock and lead his team to a commanding 6-0 victory over Kazakhstan in their World Cup qualifier.

The match threatened to become a frustrating affair for the Belgians at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium before De Bruyne’s 42nd-minute breakthrough strike changed the complexion of the game completely.

Both De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku scored twice as Belgium registered a comfortable victory that keeps them firmly in contention for World Cup qualification from Group J.

Belgium now have 10 points from four matches, sitting level on points with Wales but trailing group leaders North Macedonia by a single point after their 5-0 win against Liechtenstein earlier on Sunday.

The group winners will qualify automatically for next year’s World Cup tournament while the runners-up will enter a playoff round to determine their fate.

Kazakhstan defended stoutly in the initial stages with goalkeeper Mukhamedjan Seysen making several important saves before a clever sequence of play created De Bruyne’s thunderous opening goal.

Leandro Trossard produced an overhead flick to maintain Belgium’s possession before Charles De Ketelaere backheeled the ball perfectly into De Bruyne’s path for his 33rd international goal.

Belgium immediately doubled their advantage with Doku hammering home a powerful shot from the left flank to give them a 2-0 lead at the interval.

The home side extended their lead further in the 51st minute when captain Youri Tielemans’ cross found Doku at the back post who then set up Nicolas Raskin for his first international goal.

Doku secured his personal brace on the hour mark with a burst of acceleration that took him past the Kazakhstan defence before finishing with a left-footed strike from an acute angle.

The 34-year-old De Bruyne added Belgium’s fifth goal in the 84th minute after being set up by substitute Alexis Saelemaekers.

Fullback Thomas Meunier completed the scoring three minutes later with a well-taken strike that secured Belgium’s second successive 6-0 victory following their similar result against Liechtenstein on Thursday. – Reuters